Israeli Envoy Tore Up UN Human Rights Council’s Report

New York, MINA – Israel’s envoy to the United Nations Gilad Erdan on Friday tore up into pieces of the annual report of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) while on the podium of the UN General Assembly. He said the report was biased against Israel.

UNHRC holds a special hearing meeting in the General Assembly, and UNHRC President Michelle Bachelet presents the annual report to all member states. The report builds on an investigative committee set up after Israel’s attack on Gaza in May, which killed 260 Palestinians, including 67 children, 40 women and 16 elderly people.

Erdan did not accept the UNHRC report which revealed Israeli crimes against Palestine. He then tore the copy of the report into several pieces.

“The Human Rights Council attacks and condemns Israel in 95 resolutions compared to 142 resolutions against the rest of the world. This is a distorted and one-sided report, and this (report) is a dustbin of anti-Semitism,” Erdan said, quoted by the Middle East Monitor on Sunday.

In the report, UNHRC expressed grave concern over reports of serious human rights violations and gross violations of international humanitarian law. These include possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.

“There are continuing consequences of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, including all the casualties, especially among Palestinian civilians, as well as children, and the ongoing violations of international law,” the UNHRC report said.

The UNHRC report is deeply concerned about the humanitarian, social, economic and security situation in the Gaza Strip. Israel’s blockade of Gaza has harmed local residents, especially in the midst of rampant human rights violations.

In addition, Israel also hinders and hinders the reconstruction process in Gaza. The report explains that the construction of the wall by Israel and the occupying power in the Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, is contrary to international law.

UNHRC reiterates that the acquisition of territory by force is unacceptable. UNHRC is also very concerned about the fragmentation of the occupied territories, including East Jerusalem, through settlement building activities and other measures.

“Deeply concerned that impunity for violations of international law has allowed the recurrence of grave violations without consequences,” the UNHRC report said.

The report stresses the importance of ending Israeli impunity to ensure justice and access to effective remedies, including preventing further violations, protecting civilians and promoting peace. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)