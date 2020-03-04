Israeli Election, Only Expands Occupation in Palestine: PLO

Ramallah, MINA – Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Saeb Erekat gave his response to the preliminary results of the Israeli elections which appeared to be overtaken by Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party.

“Netanyahu’s campaign is about the continuation of occupation and conflict, which will force people in the region to live in a state of war: a continuation of violence, extremism and chaos,” Saeb said in his press statement in Ramallah on Tuesday, March 3 as quoted from WAFA.

According to him, the results showed that settlements, occupation, and apartheid had won.

One of PLO member Mustafa Barghouti also said the same thing that extremism and racism had won.

He described in a statement, the results of Israeli elections as a vote for extremism right-wing populism and racism.

“This proves the extent to which the change of Israeli society towards horrific racism and the consolidation of a racist apartheid system of the Palestinian people. It also shows the increasing weight and influence of illegal settlers in occupied territories on Israeli decisions, “he said.

Barghouti called on Palestinian factions to learn from the results of the Israeli election and accelerate the unification effort around the vision of the struggle to defeat Trump’s plan called ‘Deal of the Century’, apartheid, and discrimination. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)