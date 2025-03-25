Israeli Captives Speak Out in Video: Accuse Government of Silencing Their Voices

Gaza, MINA – In a video released by the armed wing of Hamas, the Al-Qassam Brigades, two Israeli captives shared their experiences, saying they felt safer and their lives were improved during the truce, which Israel ended on March 18, Palinfo reported.

The captives expressed their relief during the ceasefire, with one stating that when the deal began and the crossings were opened, Hamas fighters took care of them, easing their hunger and allowing them to breathe fresh air.

They described Israel’s resumption of the war in Gaza as a “severe blow” and emphasized that their message was not part of psychological warfare.

The captives called for their voices to be heard, accusing the Israeli government of suppressing the testimonies of freed captives.

One of the captives urged, “Let them speak. Let the truth come out.” They also highlighted the ongoing suffering they endured, yearning to reunite with their families and expressing the hardship of being away from their loved ones.

The video was released nearly a week after the Israeli army resumed airstrikes in Gaza, violating a ceasefire agreement reached with Palestinian resistance in January. []

