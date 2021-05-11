Israeli Cabinet Approves Massive Air Aggression on Gaza

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel’s security cabinet on Monday approved a massive air aggression against Gaza.

According to the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has also declared a state of emergency in an area of ​​80 kilometers around the Gaza Strip. This was quoted from Anadolu Agency.

The decree gives Israeli forces authority to impose restrictions on community interaction and evacuate residents from the area.

Israeli warplanes on Monday night bombarded several locations in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 20 martyrs and injuring 65 others.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the number of victims killed as a result of the attack included 9 children. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)