Israeli Attacks on Northern Gaza Kill 25 Civilians

Gaza, MINA – At least 25 Palestinians were killed and several others injured in Israeli attacks targeting northern and central Gaza Strip on early Saturday, Anadolu Agency reported.

A medical source at the Al-Shifa Hospital told Anadolu that the hospital received the bodies of 10 Palestinians and several injured individuals after Israeli forces targeted homes in Nuseirat Camp.

At least 12 Palestinians were killed and several others injured due to Israeli shelling that struck the Tal al-Dhahab area in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, according to medical sources.

Three Palestinians were killed and several others were injured when Israeli forces shelled the Saftawi neighbourhood in northern Gaza City, medical sources told Anadolu.

The Israeli army has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

More than 43,200 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 101,800 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the territory’s entire population amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)