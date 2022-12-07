Israeli Army Raid Palestinian Homes in Hebron, Detain Palestinian Citizens

Hebron, MINA – Israeli occupation forces carried out on Tuesday, raid in various areas in the city of Hebron and detained Palestinian citizens south of the city, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

According to local sources, the occupation forces detained the Palestinian citizens Omar Amer Al-Harini and Saddam Abu Sabha, after they raided and searched their homes of their in Yatta town.

The media activist in the town of Beit Ummar, Muhammad Awad, explained that the occupation forces stormed the Sha’ab Al-Sir area, adjacent to the Israeli “Karmi Tzur” settlement, south of Beit Ummar, stormed several homes and tampered with their contents.

They also set up military checkpoints at the northern entrances to Hebron, and the entrances to the towns of Bani Naim, Sa’ir and Halhul, and stopped and searched citizens’ vehicles, and checked the identity cards of their passengers, which impeded their movement.

The Israeli occupation forces deliberately carry out campaigns of raids and searches against the Palestinians, and set up roadblocks to harass them and prevent them from carrying out their normal lives. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)