Israeli Army Admits Still far from Victory in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army is “ still far from victory” in the Gaza Strip as Tel Aviv continued its deadly offensive on the Palestinian enclave since last October 7, dozens of Israeli reserve officers said in a letter on Sunday.

“In the past few days, we have been astonished by repeated statements from senior army officials that victory is within reach and it is possible to move to the stage of pinpoint raids,” reads the letter signed by around 100 officers to Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

“We, who came from the field, know very well that the situation is still far from victory.”

The army officers said that Palestinian resistance factions still have cross-border capabilities such as UAVs, explosive drones and mortars.

“This is not what victory looks like!”

In February, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told ABC News that “victory is within reach.”

At least 10,000 Israeli soldiers have been killed and injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict last October 7, according to Israeli media last Sunday. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)