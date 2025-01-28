SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Ammunition Explosion Injures Ten People in Khan Yunis

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Gaza, MINA – Ten Palestinian civilians were injured on Monday night (January 26) due to an explosion of unexploded ordnance left by the Israeli occupation forces in the city of al-Qarara, northeast of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to local sources reported by Palinfo, the unexploded ordnance detonated while a bulldozer was clearing debris from destroyed homes in the Abd al-Ghafour neighborhood.

The sources stated that the condition of four of the injured individuals was critical.

Local authorities had previously instructed residents to report remnants and handle debris or areas affected by Israeli airstrikes with caution, as the occupation forces had left explosives designed to cause civilian casualties.

Thousands of unexploded munitions fired by Israel since October 7, 2023, are still scattered throughout the Gaza Strip.

According to Channel 12, the Israeli military has fired tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition into Gaza since the war with Hamas began. The Israeli Air Force alone is reported to have dropped around 30,000 bombs. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

