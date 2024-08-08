Select Language

Latest
-366 min. agoIsraeli Airstrike on Al-Bureij Camp Kills Nine Palestinians
-229 min. agoIndonesian Army and Police Pursue Killers of New Zealand Pilot in Papua
-19 min. agoMicrosoft Donates to Israeli Illegal Settlements
3 hours agoOIC Holds Israel Fully Responsible for Assassination of Ismail Haniyeh
3 hours agoMuslim Council of Britain Urges Unity in Face of Far-right Riots
Slideshow

Israeli Airstrike on Al-Bureij Camp Kills Nine Palestinians

Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Gaza (photo: Wafa)

Gaza, MINA – Nine civilians were killed and others were injured on Thursday in an Israeli airstrike on al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, Wafa reports.

Local sources reported that the occupation warplanes targeted a house in al-Bureij camp, resulting in the killing of at least nine civilians and causing the injury of others.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on the enclave since October 7, 2023, has so far resulted in 39,677 documented Palestinian fatalities, with an additional 91,645 others injured.

Thousands of victims remain missing; either buried under the rubble or scattered on the roads, as rescue teams face tremendous difficulties in reaching them due to the continued Israeli attacks and the massive amount of debris. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news