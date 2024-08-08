Israeli Airstrike on Al-Bureij Camp Kills Nine Palestinians

Gaza, MINA – Nine civilians were killed and others were injured on Thursday in an Israeli airstrike on al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, Wafa reports.

Local sources reported that the occupation warplanes targeted a house in al-Bureij camp, resulting in the killing of at least nine civilians and causing the injury of others.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on the enclave since October 7, 2023, has so far resulted in 39,677 documented Palestinian fatalities, with an additional 91,645 others injured.

Thousands of victims remain missing; either buried under the rubble or scattered on the roads, as rescue teams face tremendous difficulties in reaching them due to the continued Israeli attacks and the massive amount of debris. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)