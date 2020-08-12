Israel Warplanes Returned to Attack the Gaza Strip Early Wednesday

Gaza, MINA – Israel occupation warplanes and artillery launched on Wednesday (12/8) at dawn, hit several areas in the Gaza Strip.

Shehab’s correspondent reported that the occupation warplanes bombed the Badr site in the Netzarim area, south of Gaza City, with two reconnaissance and one military missile.

“In the middle of the Gaza Strip, Israel artillery bombed two field control points, the first east of Juhr Al-Dik and the east of the second Al-Bureij camp,” the Shehab News Agency reported.

From the center of the Strip to the south, where Israel warplanes targeted a clearing near Gaza International Airport, east of Rafah, with two missiles from combat aircraft and one from a helicopter, also targeted the resistance observatory with one missile in the Al-Nahda area.

A spokesman for the occupation army said military planes, helicopters, and tanks launched attacks on several Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

“The military complex, underground infrastructure, and monitoring sites belonging to Hamas are targeted,” he said.

“The raids took place in response to the launching of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israel territory over the past week,” he added.

Previously, incendiary balloons launched by youths from the Gaza Strip managed to burn dozens of illegal Jewish settlement areas, causing the Israel fire department overwhelmed. (T/Hju/RE1)

