Israel to Destroy Palestinian Clinic in Jordan Valley

Jordan Valley, MINA – Israeli Occupation Forces on Sunday ordered the demolition of a clinic under construction in the al-Maleh area of ​​the northern Jordan Valley, according to local human rights activist Aref Daraghmeh.

Nearly a month ago, Israeli forces had issued a notice for the demolition of educational facilities in the same area.

“For decades, the Israeli authorities have implemented policies aimed at expelling a number of communities, which are home to thousands of Palestinians. They have made living conditions miserable and intolerable with the aim of establishing the facts on the ground and taking over these territories,” said Israel’s information center for human rights in th occupied territories, B’Tselem.

The Jordan Valley, which is a tract of fertile land that stretches west along the Jordan River, is home to about 65,000 Palestinians and makes up about 30% of the occupied West Bank.

Israel has a plan to annex the Jordan Valley which is strongly opposed by the Palestinians and the rest of the international community. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)