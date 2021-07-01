US Urges Israel to Stop Demolition of Palestinian Homes in Al-Quds

Washington, MINA – Deputy Spokesperson for the US State Department, Jalina Porter, said her country urges Israel to stop demolishing Palestinian homes in Al-Quds (East Jerusalem).

“We believe it is important to refrain from any steps that could increase tensions and make diplomatic agreements more difficult and this also applies to house demolitions,” Porter said in a news conference reported by Russia Today.

As quoted by Anadolu Agency, Israeli forces on Tuesday destroyed a shop and an apartment in the Silwan neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem, according to local residents.

Israeli authorities have argued for a lack of building permits to level two buildings in the neighborhood’s al-Bustan and Al-Suwayeh areas, Palestinian residents say.

The demolition of the building has sparked clashes between angry Palestinians and Israeli police, who fired tear gas canisters and rubber-coated bullets to disperse protesters.

Palestinians reported that Israel carried out the demolition of houses in the Silwan neighborhood, south of the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, with the motivation to replace the Arab population with Israeli settlers.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Jawad Siam, director of the Wadi Hilweh Center, warned that around 8,000 people were at risk of being deported directly or indirectly from Silwan either through demolition of their homes or through settlement projects. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)