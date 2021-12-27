Israel to Demolish Home of Family of Martyr Fadi Abu Shkhedem in Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli occupation authorities issued on Sunday evening an order to demolish the home of the martyr Fadi Abu Shkheidem, who carried a shooting attack against Israeli soldiers in the Jerusalem operation.

The Hebrew Channel Seven reported that the occupation informed the family of the perpetrator of the Jerusalem operation, Abu Shekedem, to issue a demolition order for their house in Shuafat camp in Jerusalem.

On December 7, the occupation forces stormed the house of the martyr Fadi Abu Shkhaydam, in the Shuafat camp for Palestinian refugees in Jerusalem, and took measurements of the house.

Fadi Abu Shkhaydam was martyred by the Israeli occupation forces, after he carried out a shooting attack on November 21, in the Old City of Jerusalem, which resulted in the killing of an Israeli soldier and wounding 4 others.

It’s noteworthy that the cities of the West Bank and Jerusalem are witnessing recently increasing shooting and stabbing operations against Israeli soldiers and settlers, in response to the occupation’s systematic violations against Palestinians. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)