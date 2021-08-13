Israel to Build 2,200 Settlement Units in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – Israel will approve the construction of 2,200 settlement units in the occupied West Bank next week. This was condemned by the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

“We condemn what is circulated by the Israeli media about the intention of the occupying authorities to approve the construction of 2,200 settlement units in the West Bank to expand [existing] settlements,” the ministry said in a statement quoted by Anadolu Agency.

The statement considered Israel’s new settlement plan a flagrant aggression against the Palestinian people and a blow to international and US efforts to revive the peace process.

The decision is the biggest step taken by Naftali Bennett’s government since taking power on June 13, 2021.

International law considers the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied territories, therefore all Jewish settlement building activities there are illegal.

According to Israeli and Palestinian estimates, there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 settlements and 124 outposts in the West Bank, including in the occupied East Jerusalem. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)