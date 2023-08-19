Israel to Allocate One Billion Shekels for New Settlement Plan

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli government plans to allocate one billion shekels (Israel’s currency) to support plans to expand settlements in the occupied West Bank.

According to The Palestinian Information Center on Saturday, the plan seeks to build new settlement units in several areas of the West Bank.

Prior to that, the occupation had also seen expansion of illegal settlements in the Dead Sea region, the Jordan Valley, and south of al-Khalil.

Israeli Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich and Israeli Minister of National Mission and Settlements Orit Stork proposed a plan aimed at supporting Jewish settlers to settle in the West Bank.

On the other hand, Palestinian activists continue to call on their people to step up their resistance activities, confronting the planned expansion of Israeli settlements at all costs.

Since Benjamin Netanyahu returned to office as Israel’s prime minister in December 2022, his government has approved the construction of more than 7,000 new housing units in the occupied West Bank.

The illegal act has drawn condemnation from countries including Japan, the European Union and the United States. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)