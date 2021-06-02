Israel Continue to Expand Illegal Settlement in the West Bank

West Bank, MINA – Israeli force bulldozers razed Palestinian land in Masafer Yatta in the south of the West Bank in order to expand an illegal settlement, according to a local activist.

Fouad al-Imour, an activist said that the bulldozers razed land in Khirbet Umm al-Khawas in Masafer Yatta in order to expand Havat Talia settlement nearby, Wafa reported.

He said that the occupation authorities have escalated their measures against Palestinians in Masafer Yatta, including demolishing their homes, razing their lands and forcing people out of their lands in order to expand illegal settlements. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)