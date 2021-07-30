Palestinian Citizens in Beit Dajan Hold March to Refuse Israeli Settlements

Nablus, MINA – Ten of Palestinian civilians were wounded by the attack of Israeli occupation forces in Beit Dajan, east of Nablus.

The director of ambulance and emergency at the Red Crescent in Nablus, Ahmed Jibril said that the crescent crews treated ten injuries with rubber-coated metal bullets, and dozens of suffocation with tear gas during the confrontations, Wafa reported.

The citizens performed Friday prayers in the center of the village, before they set out on the march called by the People’s Committee for the Defense of Lands in Beit Dajan, in refusal to establish the settlement outpost.

For several months, the village has been witnessing confrontations with the occupation forces in the lands threatened to seize it. (T/RE1)

