Israel Suffers Heavy Losses Due To Gaza’s Incendiary Balloons

Gaza, MINA – As many as 25 fires broke out on Saturday in the settlement “Gaza envelope” due to incendiary balloons launched by Gaza youths.

Hebrew media reported, as quoted by the Shehab News Agency, that most of the fires were concentrated in the Eshkol settlement council, which borders the southern Gaza Strip.

Another source, Channel 12 Hebrew said, apart from incendiary balloons, it was observed at the time that the focus was on launching balloons carrying explosives, indicating that the explosion was heard in the border area, which was mostly concentrated around the security fence.

It is noteworthy that the Israeli occupation suffered heavy losses when Palestinian youths in the Gaza Strip launched incendiary kites and balloons towards settlements in the enclosure of the Strip, causing huge fires.

Incendiary kites are considered one of the methods of youth in the Gaza Strip to cause material loss to the Israeli entity in response to the oppression by the occupying forces of peaceful demonstran in the camps that began on March 30, 2018. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)