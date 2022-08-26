Israel Settles 50 Ukrainian Jewish Families in West Bank Settlements

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation authority (IOA) has settled scores of Ukrainian Jewish families in West Bank settlements during the last six months, the Hebrew newspaper Israel Hayom revealed on Thursday.

More than 50 Ukrainian Jewish families have been settled in the settlement of Gush Etzion after they had fled the war in their country, according to the mayor of the Gush Etzion Council Shlomo Ne’eman.

“A reception center was established in the settlement and dozens of apartments were rented for the families,” Ne’eman underlined, adding that some families were welcomed directly from the airports, Palinfo reported.

According to the Israeli Peace Now Movement, 145 settlements and 140 settlement outposts are established on Palestinian-owned lands in the West Bank and Jerusalem, where more than 700,000 Jewish settlers live and attack Palestinians on a semi-daily basis.

All Israeli settlements across the West Bank and Jerusalem are deemed illegal under the international law.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)