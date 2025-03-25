SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Refuses Rescue Operation for Trapped Palestinian Paramedics in Rafah

Gaza, MINA – Israel occupation continues to refuse facilitating a rescue mission for nine Palestinian paramedics trapped in Rafah, southern Gaza, according to the Red Crescent Society, Anadolu Agency reported.

The organization stated on Tuesday, “For the third consecutive day, the fate of nine Palestine Red Crescent ambulance crew members remains unknown after they were besieged and targeted by Israeli occupation forces in Rafah.”

The medical team was targeted and besieged on Sunday during a rescue operation for injured civilians in Rafah. The Red Crescent Society voiced deep concern over the safety of its paramedics and held Israel fully responsible for their fate.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army has launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip since March 18, killing at least 730 people and injuring nearly 1,200 others, despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in place since January.

Also Read: Australian Parliament Member Breaks Down While Speaking on Gaza’s Suffering

Over 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, with more than 113,000 injured since October 2023. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Provides Rehabilitation for 16,000 Soldiers Since October 2023

News Channel

