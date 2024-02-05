Israel Occupation Carry out 1,593 Attacks against Palestinians in January

West Bank – The the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission reported 1,593 attacks against Palestinians in January, of which 1,407 were carried out by Israeli occupation forces and 186 by settlers, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Israeli army also demolished 58 Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank in January. Most of the demolitions occurred in the cities of Hebron, Bethlehem, East Jerusalem and Qalqily.