Israel Occupation Carry out 1,593 Attacks against Palestinians in January
West Bank – The the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission reported 1,593 attacks against Palestinians in January, of which 1,407 were carried out by Israeli occupation forces and 186 by settlers, Anadolu Agency reports.
The Israeli army also demolished 58 Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank in January. Most of the demolitions occurred in the cities of Hebron, Bethlehem, East Jerusalem and Qalqily.
“The demolished structures included 22 inhabited houses and 16 agricultural facilities,” the Commission said in a statement.
Tensions have been running high across the West Bank amid an Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October.
The Israeli army has since killed 381 Palestinians, injured 4,400 others and detained 6,512 people, according to Palestinian figures.(T/R3/RE1)
Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)