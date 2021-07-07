Israel Links Reconstruction of Gaza to Release of 4 Israeli Prisoners

Gaza, MINA – An Israeli official said that the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip will be linked to the release of Israeli prisoners captured by the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip.

This came in a statement by the Israeli Foreign Minister in a meeting of the Liaison Committee on Coordination of International Aid to the Palestinian People (AHLC).

The meeting started at the request of Norway that heads the committee, with the participation of Palestinian Finance Minister, Shukri Bishara, and the Deputy Director General for the Middle East and the Peace Process at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Haim Regev.

However, the Palestinian resistance rejects the Israeli condition for reconstruction, and demands to conduct a prisoner exchange deal between both sides.

The Palestinian resistance in Gaza still keeps four Israeli soldiers who were captured in 2014, during and after the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)