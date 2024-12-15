Israel Kills Four Gaza Children Every Day: UNICEF

Gaza, MINA – Four children have been killed every day in the Gaza Strip since early November 2024 as a result of Israel’s ongoing war, according to UNICEF.

“Yesterday, in another devastating attack on Nuseirat camp, in central Gaza, 33 people were reported killed – including at least eight children – and 50 injured in an airstrike. This latest violence brings to a staggering 160 children reported killed in Gaza in less than a month. That’s an average of four children killed every day since early November,” UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell said in a statement on Friday, as quoted by Palinfo.

“Children did not start this conflict and they have no power to stop it, yet they are paying the ultimate price with their lives and their futures. In the past 14 months, more than 14,500 children have reportedly been killed, and nearly all of Gaza’s 1.1 million children are in dire need of protection and mental health support,” Russell said, adding that “famine continues to loom in the north and humanitarian access remains extremely limited.”

“Children and families across Gaza are facing continued displacement, which has driven 1.9 million people from their homes, including hundreds of thousands of children. There is no safe place in Gaza, nor is there any sense of stability for children, who lack basic necessities such as food, clean water, medical supplies and warm clothing as winter temperatures plunge,” the UNICEF official underlined.

“Preventable diseases continue to spread rapidly, including more than 800 cases of hepatitis, and more than 300 cases of chickenpox. Thousands of children are suffering from skin rashes and acute respiratory infections. The cold winter weather is adding to the suffering of children,” he added.

“The world cannot look away when so many children are exposed to bloodshed, hunger, disease and cold every day,” he stressed. (T/RE1/P2)

