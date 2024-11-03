Israel Kills Civilians in Gaza, as Death Toll Rises to 43,340

Gaza, MINA – At least 27 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 43,341, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Sunday.

A ministry statement added that some 102,105 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

“Israeli forces killed 27 people and injured 86 others in four massacres of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)