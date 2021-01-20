Israel Issue Tenders to Build 2,600 New Settlement Units in the West Bank

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli occupation authorities on Wednesday, i tenders to build 2,600 new settlement units in 7 settlements in the West Bank, including Jerusalem.

According to Hebrew media, 182 settlement units will be within the scope of new buildings, while the rest will be the framework of expanding previous buildings, to increase the number of settlement units.

Among the settlements that will be built are “Pisgat Zeev” and “Har Homa” in Jerusalem, where auctions will be opened in the second half of next month.

The Hebrew media reported yesterday that the occupation government’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is working a day before US President Joe Biden takes office, to approve the legalization of “illegal” outposts in the West Bank .

She added that Netanyahu is interested in passing the resolution today before the inauguration of Joe Biden as President of the United States .

In addition, sources close to Netanyahu said that Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz had expressed his approval for this move yesterday, even though he had opposed it several days. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)