Israel Is Cancerous and Anti-peace Entity in Middle East , Northern Korea says

Pyongyang, MINA – North Korea described Israel as a cancerous entity, in its comment on the airstrikes launched by the occupation on the Gaza Strip recently.

According to the Korean “Yonhap” news agency, in an article published on its official website on behalf of the Secretary-General of the North Korean-Arab Association, Yang Myung Sung, the North Korean Foreign Ministry stated, “the indiscriminate air raids launched by Israel on the Gaza Strip resulted in a large number of casualties.”

The ministry stressed that Israeli occupation is a destroyer of peace in the Middle East, and it can only be a cancerous entity, MINA’s contributor in Gaza reported.

In his article, Yang Myung Young strongly condemned the Israeli crimes against Palestinians and said, “the illegal Israeli settlement expansion in the Palestinian territories and the brutal Israeli airstrikes against sovereign states.”

Expressing his support, Yang stressed their “support for the struggle of the Arab people to find a peaceful solution to the issues of the Middle East, and to preserve national sovereignty.”

Pyongyang considered the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip as “violent violations,” according to its description of the ceasefire agreement, which was concluded between the Israeli occupation and the Palestinian resistance on May 21.

For 11 days, starting on May 10, the occupation army launched a violent aggression on Gaza, during which 255 Palestinians, including dozens of children and women, were killed. On the other hand, 13 Israelis were killed and hundreds were wounded during the response of the Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza to the Israeli aggression by firing missiles at the occupation. (L/MS/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)