Israel Imposes Five-Month Entry on Aqsa Mosque’s Guard

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli occupation authorities on Thursday decided to ban al-Aqsa Mosque’s guard Esam Najib from working at or entering the site for five months.

Israeli police arrested Najib in March 2019 after he defied Israeli restrictions and opened Bab al-Rahma prayer area at al-Aqsa Mosque to Muslim worshipers, thus quoted from Palinfo on Saturday.

Najib over the past few years has been repeatedly assaulted, arrested, interrogated, and banned for different periods from Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem by Israeli authorities.

The Israeli authorities have recently introduced dozens of entry bans against Palestinian worshipers, activists and Awqaf employees. This is accompanied by intensified arrest campaigns and settler break-ins into Al-Aqsa Mosque. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)