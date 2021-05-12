Israel Forces Destroy Media Offices in Gaza

Gaza, Palestine, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces continue to launch air attacks on buildings and homes of residents in Palestinian Gaza.

On Thursday, Israeli forces bombarded and demolished the Al-Shorouq Building, the central building which houses dozens of media offices in Gaza.

This building is also a residence for residents and there is a mall on the lower floor.

Previously, the Israeli zionists also bombarded the 13-story Hanadi building, which is an apartment for residents to live in as well as a commercial building.

Meanwhile, the Resistance in Gaza continued to retaliate by launching hundreds of rockets at Tel Aviv and Ashkelon.

To date, the Palestinian Ministry of Health has stated that 65 have died, 16 of them children and 5 of them women, while 365 were injured. (T/RE1)

