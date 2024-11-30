Israel Faces Deepening Isolation Due to Gaza War

Gaza, MINA – An Israeli media report on Friday revealed that Israel is facing an unprecedented state of international isolation due to its devastating attacks on Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

“After 14 months of war, Israel is experiencing unprecedented international isolation, bleeding not only internally but also externally,” Israeli newspaper Calcalist said.

The report added that the forms of isolation range from the disappearance of foreign airlines at Israel’s main airport (Ben Gurion Airport) to the suspension of arms sales to the Israeli government, the cancellation of art performances by artists, the cessation of academic cooperation with universities around the world, and the withdrawal of international infrastructure companies from Israeli projects.

The newspaper also noted that the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) last week for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant “will have an impact on foreign investment in Israel.”

Calcalist said that more than 300 Israeli researchers have been subjected to academic boycotts since the start of the war on Gaza in October last year. This includes a ban on publishing research, the cancellation of lectures and conference participation, and the withdrawal of research grants for Israeli academics.

In the aviation sector, Calcalist noted that of the 66 foreign airlines that operated at Israeli airports before the war, only 14 remain, in addition to Israeli airlines.

In sports, the report noted that Israeli sports clubs are facing difficulties in securing contracts with foreign athletes.

The Turkish boycott, according to Calcalist, is one of the largest and most impactful.

“The largest and most vocal boycott is the Turkish boycott, which was imposed last May and intensified last October,” the report said.

The tourism sector has also been hit hard, with 90 hotels having to close since the war began, representing 20% ​​of Israel’s hotel industry. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)