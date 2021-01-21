Israel Destroys Araqib Village for the 182 Times

Negev, MINA – Israeli authorities demolished all buildings in the Palestinian Bedouin village of Araqib in the Negev desert for the 182nd consecutive time and expelled its inhabitants.

“This is the first time of Israeli authorities destroyed the village since the beginning of this year. The previous demolition took place on December 17, 2020, ”said PIC as quoted by MINA.

According to local sources, Israeli police forces with their bulldozers stormed the village and caused chaos in all corners of the village.

As a result, dozens of Bedouins, including children, women and the elderly are homeless and will suffer from the harsh desert weather for a while before they can have new makeshift homes again.

The inhabitants of Araqib live in constant fear because they live under the threat of the demolition of their village at any time. Hoping that the demolition will take place after they successfully rebuild their new home.

But the PIC said Israel’s policy of arbitrary, criminal and inhuman demolition, removal and removal would only increase the resolve of the population and obedience to their lands and villages even if Israel destroyed them thousands of times.

Al-Araqib is one of several Bedouin villages in the Negev desert, which is not recognized by the Israeli Authority.

The destruction of Al-Araqib and other villages in the Negev is Israel’s systematic policy aimed at expelling the natives from the Negev and moving them to government-zoned areas in order to pave the way for expanding and building settlements for the Jewish community. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)