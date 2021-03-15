Select Language

Netanyahu Storms Ancient Village in Masafer Yatta

Photo: Wafa

Hebron, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stormed on Sunday evening, the ancient village of Susiya in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron.

Wafa correspondent reported that Netanyahu accompanied by a large number of settlers stormed the ancient village of Susya, in light of strict military measures imposed by the occupation forces.

These included closing the al-Musafir area and declaring it a closed military zone, and military checkpoints to prevent solidarity activists and press crews from reaching the area.

Before Netanyahu stormed the village, the occupation forces had suppressed a mass march in Masafir Yatta, in opposition to the prospect of the occupation government’s incursion into the ancient village of Susya, which is one of dozens of villages and ruins located in the area. (T/RE1)

