Israel Demolishes 100 Years Old Palestinian Olive Fields

Salfit, MINA – Israeli occupation authorities demolished 100-year-old Palestinian land in the northern area of ​​Masha village, west of Salfit on Wednesday.

Village council head Mashah Nidal Amer said the occupation bulldozed a large area in the northern region of the village, owned by Yunus Ibrahim Amer’s heir, and known as Wadi al-Shami, adjacent to the El-Qana settlement, located behind the annexation wall.

Palestinian media Maan News reported that along with the demolition, the settlers appeared to have stolen olives in the same area.

Abdul Karim Yunus Amer, one of the heirs, said that the occupation bulldozer began to dismantle the land adjacent to the Qena settlement. The total land area is estimated at 124 dunums, with hundreds of old olive trees estimated to be over a hundred years old.

We are not allowed to enter except with an entry permit, and at certain seasons, times and days, which is not enough to save the land and trees, because they are behind walls and they are watching us through metal gates,” he added.

“This is not the first attack, because they bulldozed an area estimated to be 5 square meters along the land, and at that time we objected and filed a complaint against the demolition,” Abdul Karim said.

He added that the action of Jewish settlers from the Qena settlement stealing olives was not the first time, but had been repeated and without any preventive efforts from the Israeli occupation police. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)