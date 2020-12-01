Israel Demolish Historic Yusufia Cemetery in Occupied East Jerusalem

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Monday condemned the demolition of a staircase by the Israeli occupation authorities leading to the historic Yusufia cemetery in occupied East Jerusalem.

The ministry held Israeli authorities fully responsible for the aggression.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the international community and related UN organizations, led by UNESCO and the Human Rights Council, to assume their political, legal and moral responsibility for these grave violations.

In accordance with international law and legitimacy resolutions.

The ministry stressed that this Israeli action aims to change the identity of the city of Jerusalem and its holy places.

Palestine urges the international community and relevant UN organizations to take the necessary action to stop attacks on Christian and Muslim holy sites. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)