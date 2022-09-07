Israel Decides No to Open Investigation into Murder of Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli army on Monday decided not to open a criminal investigation into the murder of Palestinian-American Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, despite acknowledging the possibility of being “accidentally” killed by an Israeli soldier.

An Israeli military investigation found there was a high possibility that Abu Akleh, 51, was killed by Israeli gunfire while he was covering a military strike in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on May 11, Wafa reported.

“There is a high possibility that Shireen was accidentally hit by IDF [Israeli army] fire,” the military report said.

The report claims he could also have been shot by Palestinian fire although all independent investigations into the shooting have completely dispelled this claim.

The Israeli army said the military decided not to open a criminal investigation into Abu Akleh’s murder, as there was no suspicion of criminal offenses that would justify opening a military police investigation.

On May 11, while covering the Israeli army raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank, Abu Akleh, who worked for al-Jazeera for more than 25 years covering the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, was killed by a bullet fired into his head by a gunman. Israeli sharp. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)