Israel Continues Closure of Rafah Karm Abu Salem Crossings in Gaza for day 27

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces continue the closure of the Rafah border crossing, Gaza’s sole pedestrian crossing to the outside world, and the Karm Abu Salem commercial crossing in southern Gaza for the 27th consecutive day, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis gripping the besieged territory, Wafa reports.

Since May 7, Israeli occupation forces have occupied the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing, halting the flow of aid to the territory. Additionally, since then, Israeli forces have maintained the closure of the Karm Abu commercial crossing southeast of Rafah, preventing the entry of humanitarian and medical aid.

The Rafah border crossing is considered the main land gateway for delivery of international aid and for the wounded and sick in Gaza seeking treatment abroad.

On May 5, Israeli occupation forces completely closed the Kerem Abu Salem crossing southeast of Rafah, preventing the entry of humanitarian and medical aid.

After 20 days of closure, the crossing was opened for less than 24 hours, during which only 200 aid trucks, including 4 fuel trucks, were allowed entry. These quantities are severely inadequate compared to the needs of the Gaza Strip, particularly after seven consecutive months of aggression.

According to medical sources, no patient or wounded person has been able to leave the Gaza Strip since the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing was occupied by the Israeli army.

Due to the continued closure of the border crossings, cessation of aid flow, and deliberate targeting of health facilities, only Al-Sultan Hospital remains operational in Rafah. This comes after the closure of Abu Yousef Al-Najjar Hospital, Abu Al-Waleed Central Clinic, Rafah Field Hospital, Kuwait Specialized Hospital, and the Indonesian Field Hospital in the city.

Israeli forces persist in their military offensive on Rafah and the closure of crossings despite international condemnation and calls for cessation of aggression. The latest of these calls came from the International Court of Justice, ordering Israel to immediately halt its military operations in Rafah and ensure the opening of the Rafah crossing to facilitate aid entry.

Rafah was the last refuge for displaced individuals in the devastated enclave. Since the beginning of the Israeli ground onslaught on Gaza on October 27, 2023, citizens have been urged to head from the north and center of the Strip to the south, under the pretext of it being “a safe zone. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)