Israel Continues Blocking UN Aid Convoy to Gaza Hospital

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army has blocked a UN convoy carrying fuel and medical supplies meant to support the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza amid ongoing hostilities, the hospital director said on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a video statement, Hussam Abu Safiya said that a World Health Organization (WHO) delegation informed us that the Israeli army denied entry to the convoy carrying vital fuel and medical supplies, forcing it to return to southern Gaza.

“There is a severe shortage of medical supplies needed to treat the wounded arriving at the hospital. We are operating at minimum capacity with limited resources,” he said.

“Daily operations are taking place under constant bombardment, threats and fear, with shrapnel landing in parts of the hospital due to nearby attacks,” Abu Safiya added.

The hospital director called on the international community to protect the health care facility and ensure the delivery of essential medical supplies.

Since October 5, Israel has launched a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza, allegedly to prevent the Palestinian resistance group Hamas from regrouping. However, Palestinians accuse Israel of attempting to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, almost no humanitarian aid, including food, medicine and fuel, has been allowed into the area, leaving the remaining residents in the area on the brink of starvation.

Nearly 4,000 people have been killed in northern Gaza, according to Palestinian health authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)