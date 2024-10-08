Israel Continues Attacks on Several Parts of Gaza, 50 Palestinians Killed

Gaza, MINA – At least 50 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in Israeli attacks Monday on many points in the Gaza Strip, according to health sources.

The Israeli army continued its attacks on the northern, southern and central parts of the besieged enclave on the first anniversary of the Israel-Hamas war, Anadolu Agency reports.

Health sources said three Palestinians were killed in an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on a tent near Al-Furqan Mosque in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza. Five Palestinians were killed and 18 injured in two separate airstrikes on other locations in the camp.

Another 16 Palestinians were killed in separate attacks to the east and west of Khan Younis.

In Rafah city, eight Palestinians were killed in an attack by Israeli warplanes targeting a home in the Miraj area, and one Palestinian was killed in an attack in the Khirbet al-Ades area.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 42,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 97,100 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)