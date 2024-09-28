Israel Carries out Heavy Airstrike on Beirut’s Southern Suburb 

Beirut, MINA – The Israeli Zionist army on Friday evening carried out a heavy and unprecedented airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburb area, claiming to have attacked the main headquarters of Lebanese group Hezbollah, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to an Anadolu correspondent on the ground, Israeli warplanes launched some 10 airstrikes on the area, which is a Hezbollah stronghold, with a large smoke plume rising over the area.

Shortly after the airstrikes, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said the attack targeted Hezbollah’s main headquarters, which he claimed was built underneath civilian buildings.

According to Israeli Channel 12, the Israeli army is verifying whether Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was inside the targeted area.

Meanwhile, Israeli public broadcaster KAN suggested that Nasrallah may have been inside a tunnel struck by the Israeli jets.

Lebanon’s official news agency NNA reported extensive damage in the Harat Hreik area of southern Beirut, with several buildings collapsing and thick clouds of smoke rising from the area.

In response to the attack, the Lebanese Red Cross announced on X that they had deployed 10 teams to the scene.

Israel has pounded Lebanon since Monday morning, killing over 700 people and injuring nearly 2,200 others, according to figures released by the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The ministry also said that the death toll in Lebanon since last October is 1,540, in addition to more than 77,000 displaced from southern and eastern parts of the country.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed more than 41,500 people. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)