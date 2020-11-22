Israel Began to Build New Jewish Settlement

West Bank, MINA – An Israeli settlement official in the north of the occupied West Bank on Saturday announced the signing of a contract that took place last week to build a new Jewish settlement west of Nablus, the northern part of the West Bank.

Yossi Dagan, Head of The Samaria Settlement Council said, the project to build the new Jewish settlement includes the construction of 32 settlement units inside the Shafi Shomron Jewish compound west of Nablus, the Safa News Agency reported.

Last week, Israeli Authority was publishing a tender to build 1,257 settlement units in the Givat Hamatos complex that sits on the land of the city of Beit Safafa, south of Israeli occupied East Jerusalem.

The settlement development will be connect the Gilo, Har Homa and Tal Bayut residential complexes.

Beforehand, currently media Israel and United State report that the government of Benjamin Netanyahu is taking advantage of President Donald Trump final days to increase the activities of the settlement colonies in the West Bank and occupied Al-Quds. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)