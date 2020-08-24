Israel Bans All Imports To Gaza Except Food, Medicine

Gaza, MINA – A Palestinian official said Israel has banned all imports except food and medicine into the Gaza Strip.

“All private sector companies have been informed of Israel’s decision to stop the entry of all commodities and goods, except food and medicine,” the official, who chose not to be named, told Anadolu Agency on Sunday.

There was no comment from the Israeli Authority on the report.

Israel has previously cut imports of fuel into Gaza since last week, which it says was part of its punitive measures for the launching of fire-bomb balloons from the route.

Since 2007, two million residents of the Gaza Strip have suffered as a result of Israel’s crippling blockade in many areas of life. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)