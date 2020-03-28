Israel Army Attack Sites in North Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli Occupation Army on Friday (27/3) night carried out air and artillery attacks on resistance sites in the north Gaza Strip.

According to local sources, a drone fired three air missiles to the surface at a defense post known as a “Palestinian site” in north Gaza.

A tank also fired two bullets at a resistance site or observation point east of Jabalia, north Gaza, Palinfo reported.

An Israeli military spokesman claimed the attack was in retaliation for rockets launched from Gaza into Israeli territory the night before.

Local media reported, Palestinian rockets project struck an open field. (T/R7/P2)

