Israel Announce Four-Day Ceasefire Agreement in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israel occupation entity announced that it had agreed to a ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

In an Israeli cabinet meeting, Prime Mini2ster Benjamin Netanyahu said the four-day ceasefire agreement included the release of hostages still being held by Hamas.

“We have decided on a difficult decision tonight, but it is the right decision,” Netanyahu said in the early hours of Wednesday after concluding an emergency cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, Hamas welcomed this “humanitarian” ceasefire agreement with Israel.

“The provisions of this agreement were formulated in accordance with the vision of the resistance and its determining factors which aim to serve our people and increase their steadfastness in the face of aggression,” read a Hamas statement.

In the statement, Hamas also confirmed that the ceasefire would last for four days. But it is not clear when the ceasefire will begin because Israel continues to attack the Gaza Strip to this day.

Israel even ordered the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza to be evacuated, threatening to storm the health facility in the next four hours.

Meanwhile, Hamas revealed details of their version of the ceasefire.

According to Hamas, the ceasefire agreement includes a promise that Israel will stop its military actions in all of the territory, including stopping the movement of military vehicles.

Israel was also asked to allow access to hundreds of trucks carrying humanitarian aid including medical supplies and fuel to Gaza.

Quoted by Al Jazeera, drones in southern Gaza will also stop operating while the ceasefire lasts.

The use of drones will also stop in northern Gaza for six hours per day, between 10.00 and 16.00 local time for four days. North and south Gaza have been targets of Israeli attacks since the aggression took place on October 7.

During the ceasefire period, Israel “committed not to attack or arrest anyone in the entire Gaza Strip.”

Freedom of movement will be guaranteed along Gaza’s Salah al-Deen Road. In addition, Hamas must also allow International Red Cross teams to visit and provide care to the hostages.

Meanwhile, Israel requested the release of at least 50 hostages out of a total of around 200 people still being held by Hamas. The release of the 50 hostages included women, children and foreigners such as Americans.

Israel also agreed to return around 150 Palestinians who have been held in the country’s prisons, including women and children.

Israel also promised to stop fighting as long as the ceasefire lasts. Tel Aviv also offered to extend the ceasefire if Hamas was willing to increase the number of hostages released.

Al Jazeera reported Israel offered one additional day of ceasefire for every ten additional hostages released by Hamas.

However, the ceasefire agreement does not necessarily mean that the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza will stop. Netanyahu warned that Israel’s aggression against Gaza will continue until his country’s goals are achieved.

“I want to be clear. We are at war and will continue to fight until we achieve all our goals, to destroy Hamas, and to free all our hostages and missing citizens,” Netanyahu said.

“We will ensure that there are no more entities in Gaza that will threaten Israel,” he added, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post. (T/RE1/P2)

