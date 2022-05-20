Islamic Bloc at Birzeit University Celebrates Its Victory in Student Council

Gaza, MINA – The Islamic Bloc, the student body of Hamas, celebrated at Birzeit University on Thursday, its great victory in the Student Council elections, during a great student festival entitled “Rallying For Al-Quds Victory .” MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

The joy of winning prevailed among the students participating in the festival, amid songs and chants in support of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas and its military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

During the festival, the Islamic bloc dedicated its victory to the Palestinian martyrs, wounded, prisoners, and the leader of the resistance, Muhammad Al-Deif, along with the students of Birzeit University, whom it described as “loyal people.”

The representative of the Islamic bloc, Osaid Qaddoumi, said, “We are meeting today after the elections victory of the Islamic bloc, stressing that the march of our student work continues and does not stop, and the Islamic bloc at Birzeit University will continue to perform its national duty and develop the pioneering and distinguished model in student work.”

Qaddoumi saluted the students of Birzeit University after their extensive participation in the Student Council elections, praising their high confidence in the Islamic bloc.

He said, “We assure the students of Birzeit University, those who voted for us and those who did not, that we will always be the keenest on their interests and the most loyal to them, union and national.

For his part, Deputy Head of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri saluted the students of Birzeit, who led this great victory, saying, “We congratulate you on this victory, and we say that we mobilize these Palestinians for the day of the great victory over our enemy.”

Al-Arouri added, during his speech at the festival, “This victory is a victory over our criminal enemy who is trying to cancel our existence, but it is too weak to break us or defeat us, and this victory is not directed against any Palestinian, it is a victory for all Palestinians over the brutal enemy.”

It is noteworthy that the Islamic bloc won the student council elections that took place yesterday, Wednesday, at Birzeit University in Ramallah.

The Islamic bloc won 5,068 votes, compared to 3,379 votes in favor of the Fath movement, in the Birzeit elections. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)