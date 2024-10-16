Islam Grows up in Australia Rapidly, Over 100 Mosques Established

Bogor, MINA – Islam has grown rapidly in Australia in recent years, with more and more Australians embracing Islam.

It was conveyed by Dr. Teungku Chalidin Yacob, Founder of Ashabul Kahfi Islamic Center (AKIC) Sydney, during a visiting at the Al Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Cileungsi, Bogor on Wednesday.

“Many Australians have decided to embrace Islam, and I often act as an intermediary for those who want to pronounce the shahada,” said Dr. Chalidin.

He also emphasized that Islamic teachings are present as a blessing for all mankind, not only for life in the world, but also in the afterlife.

Chalidin, who has lived in Australia since the 1990s, noted the significant development of Islam in the Land of Kangaroos.

Currently, Muslims in Australia have established more than 100 mosques and prayer rooms, as well as a number of Islamic schools that strengthen religious education there.

“Establishing a mosque in Australia is not an easy matter because the licensing process is very complicated. “Therefore, the presence of mosques there is an extraordinary achievement,” he added.

In his preaching, Dr. Chalidin highlighted the importance of morals as one of the basic teachings of Islam.

He said good morals are the main key in preaching, especially in front of non-Muslims, who often judge Islam by the behavior of its followers.

“Noble morals can provide strength and meaning in preaching. “Before non-Muslims study the Quran, they first look at the morals of Muslims,” ​​he concluded. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency MINA