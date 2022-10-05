Islam Explains the Importance of Managing Orphans’ Properties

By: Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur

Islam explains the importance of managing the property of orphans’ properly.

“The Quran reminds Muslims not to use the assets of orphans, except in the right way until the orphans grow up and can manage their own properties,” said Imam Yakhsyallah in the study of ‘ “Al-Baqarah verse 220 based on Jalalayn Tafseer’ at the H Muhyiddin Hamidy Auditorium, Cileungsi, Bogor on Monday.

He explained, managing the property of orphans must be carried out carefully in order to foster peace in the soul of a Muslim.

“Managing the properties of orphans is a good deed if it is carried out in the right way and of course those who do it will get a reward from Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala. Allah promises heaven and blessings for those who sincerely manage the properties of orphans properly,” he added.

Imam Yakhsyallah emphasized that the management of orphans’ properties must be in accordance with Islamic laws.

“Because the Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) is an example for mankind. He really loves and cares for orphans. We must take his example to be careful in managing orphans’ properties,” he said.

Imam Yakhsyallah said, it is fine to use orphan properties for business as long as the purpose is to develop their wealth and also get the orphan’s approval.

“Imam hopes that the management of orphans’ properties must be carried out properly and consistently,” concludes him. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)