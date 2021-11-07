Iraqi PM Survives from Drone Attack on His Residence

Baghdad, MINA – A drone with explosives targeted the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Baghdad, Sunday morning.

The Iraqi military said Khadimi survived unharmed in what they described as an attempted assassination, Antaranews reported.

However, a number of members of Khadimi’s security forces were injured in the incident, security sources said.

The attack followed a series of protests in the Iraqi capital over the results of last month’s general election that turned violent.

The United States Department of State condemned the attack and offered to assist with the investigation.

“This manifest act of terrorism, which we strongly condemn, was directed into the heart of the Iraqi nation,” spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

“We are in close contact with Iraqi security forces tasked with upholding Iraqi sovereignty and independence and have offered to assist in investigating this attack.”

The groups leading the protests and complaints about the results of the October 10 elections are Iranian-backed armed militias.

They lost many parliamentary votes in that election and have alleged fraud in the election and vote count.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack on Khadimi’s residence in Baghdad’s Green Zone, a heavily fortified complex of government buildings and foreign embassies.

An Iraqi military statement said the attack targeted Khadimi’s residence and that he was in “good health”. There was no more detailed explanation in the statement.

Kadhimi’s official Twitter account said the prime minister was safe and asked the public for calm. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)