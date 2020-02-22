Iran Prepares to Host International Quran Competition

Khorasan, MINA – Khorasan Province located in Northeast Iran is preparing to host the 37th International Quran competition. Khorasan Province official Sayed Hassan Jafari told a press conference that until now there had been no problems with the preparation of the International Quran’s competition.

It was also said by the Chairperson of the Organizing Committee, Mehdi Qarasheikhlu. According to him there were more than 380 participants from 60 countries who had so far sent forms to take part in the competition.

“A total of 200 will be selected and invited to attend the Quran competition,” Qarasheikhlu said as quoted by Iqna on Friday, February 21.

Qarasheikhlu explained it to be the 37th edition of Iran’s International Quran Competition. The competition will take place in the City of Mashhhad in April. Every year endowments and charity organizations organize competitions with the participation of Quran activists from various countries.

During the previous year, the Qur’an reciters and memorizers present from 80 countries took part in the 36th edition of the Qur’an competition which took place in Tehran.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) awards the winners of the 20th Quran competition at Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. UAE Supreme Dean, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Qasimi was present at the award ceremony which took place in the auditorium of the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE on Thursday.

He gave an award to a man who won the competition. Al-Quran Competition at the 20th Ras Al Khaimah is organized by the Ras Al Khaimah Foundation for Al-Quran and Science.

Sheikh Saud stated that the award was to continue to spread the spirit of the Muslim holy book and encourage the generation of memorizers of the Quran to do better.

The award covers seven categories and as many as 313 contestants took part in this year’s competition. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)