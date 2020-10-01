Iran: Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict Must be Resolved by Means of International Law

Teheran, MINA – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday called for an end to the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the dispute that flared last weekend to be resolved in line with international law and territorial integrity.

“Stability and security can be the cornerstone of development, and our region cannot withstand instability and new wars,” Rouhani said during a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, according to a statement from the Iranian Presidency as quoted from Anadolu Agency (AA).

Underscoring that war is not necessarily a solution to solving problems and disputes, Rouhani said any foreign intervention on the issue would not help solve the problem, but would prolong conflict and tension and prolong the situation and make it more complicated.

The Iranian leader called for an immediate end to the conflict between the two countries, and said Iran is ready to play the constructive role that the two “friendly” nations have asked.

“We must all try to solve regional problems through politics and international regulations,” he said.

The relations between the two former Soviet countries have been strained since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, or the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized territory.

The four UN Security Council and two UN General Assembly resolutions as well as many international organizations demand the withdrawal of occupying forces from the territory.

The OSCE Minsk Group – co-chaired by France, Russia and the US – was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but to no avail. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)