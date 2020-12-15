Iran and Russia Condemn US’s Sanctions to Turkey

Teheran, MINA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif strongly criticized the sanctions imposed by the United States (US) on Turkey. The sanctions were given because Ankara bought the Russian-made S-400 missile system.

“The US addiction to sanctions and contempt for international law is fully visible again,” Zarif said via his personal Twitter account on Tuesday, as quoted by the Mehr News Agency page.

Zarif expressed support for Turkey.”We condemn the recent US sanctions against Turkey and support the people and its government,” he said.

Previously, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also criticized the US sanctions against Turkey. He considered that the move showed Washington’s arrogance.

“Of course that is another manifestation of the arrogant attitude towards international law and the unlawful use of unilateral coercion that the US left and right have used for years, even decades,” he told a press conference in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on Monday, as quoted from Anadolu Agency.

On Monday, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Turkey’s military procurement agency, Turkey’s Defense Industries Presidency (SSB). The move was taken as Turkey went on to purchase Russian-made S-400 missile systems.Sanctions against Ankara are under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

The forms of sanctions include the prohibition of all US export licenses and authorizations for SSB. The US will freeze assets and impose visa restrictions on Dr. Ismail Demir as president of SSB. There were three other SSB officials who participated. (T/RE1)

