US, Canada, UK Impose Sanctions on Myanmar’s Military

Washington, MINA – The United States (US), Britain and Canada on Monday imposed coordinated sanctions against Myanmar’s military junta and related entities.

In a statement, the US said the sanctions targeted the State Administration Council (SAC) and 13 Myanmar officials and froze any of their assets in the US and prohibited any Americans from dealing with them.

“Our actions today underscore our and our partners’ determination to apply political and financial pressure to the regime as long as it fails to stop violence and take meaningful action to respect the will of the people,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Tuesday, as quoted from Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Canada said it was imposing additional sanctions on individuals and entities associated with the Myanmar military.

“Canada supports the people of Myanmar as they continue to struggle to restore democracy and freedom in their country and we will not hesitate to take further action,” Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said in a statement.

The UK, meanwhile, imposed sanctions on state-owned Myanmar Gems Enterprise.

National protests have continued since the Myanmar military seized power in a coup on February 1, 2021.

At least 796 people have been killed by security forces since the coup and nearly 4,000 have been detained, according to local monitoring groups.

The US and other Western countries continue to add Myanmar’s military leaders and the state companies that finance it to their sanctions lists in a bid to pressure a return to democracy. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)